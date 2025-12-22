Fresh details on 'Avengers: Doomsday' second teaser revealed

After a Steve Rogers-focused teaser, Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly set to drop another, longer, and darker teaser centered on Thor.



Finnish National Audiovisual Institute Kavi, a department in the Finnish Ministry of Education, lists the footage as 99 seconds, in contrast to the first, which is 82 seconds. Moreover, there are reports of a third trailer, too, which will be Doctor Doom-centric.

In other news, Eternals, a Marvel movie that critics and audiences panned, but its star, Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, looks back on it.

“I’m very proud of my performance in it,” he tells NPR’s Wild Card with Rachel Martin. “And it’s rare to say, but I actually wouldn’t change anything about how I am in that movie.”

Amid defending his acting, Kumail adds that he believes failure is a pathway to growth. “Most times if I’m acting in something, I do not get to decide how good it’s gonna be."

“I do not get to choose how the audience is going to receive it. I do not get to choose how much money it’s going to make. I do not get to choose what the reviewers are going to think of it. What I do get to choose is whether or not I learned from it, you know?"

"So to me, that’s been a thing that I have to remind myself over and over and over and over – is that a failure is not a failure. It truly is an opportunity to learn… What I can control is learning from every job and taking a joyful approach to every job," Kumail concludes.