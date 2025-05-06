How 'wise' Princess Charlotte is leading the monarchy's 'modern' era

Princess Charlotte, who recently turned 10, is 'wise beyond her years'

Princess Charlotte may only be 10, but she’s already redefining what it means to be a modern royal.

Born in 2015, Charlotte became the first female royal not to lose her spot in the line of succession to a younger brother, thanks to a historic shift in royal law.

Now third in line to the throne, she’s growing up at the heart of a monarchy that’s evolving fast — and her parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, are steering that change with intention.

“Kate has the reins of power in a very subtle way. She has very strong views,” royal author Ingrid Seward told People magazine.

And that parenting style shows. Especially in Charlotte.

“She is quite a strong character, almost wise beyond her years,” a palace insider revealed.

Whether appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony or joining her siblings at public events, Charlotte displays a calm confidence that’s caught the attention of many.

“She looks very confident and at ease with herself and the environment she’s in,” said childrenswear designer Amaia Arrieta, who has met Charlotte several times. “She seems to nail it every time.”

Breaking with tradition, Charlotte now attends coed Lambrook prep school with her brothers, marking a shift from the old royal norm of gender-segregated education.

“The monarchy has caught up with modern times,” said Seward. “The old rules of royalty have changed.”