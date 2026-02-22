Backstreet boys admit aging changed everything before shows

Backstreet boys opened up about how their pre-show routine looks like after more than three decades in the spotlight.

The iconic band, made up of AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell shared some behind-the-scenes moments from their shows.

In an interview with People Magazine, McLean revealed that "stretching" has become essential before concerts, explaining that nearly 90 percent of their show involves intense dancing.

He said, "I think everybody's different. I know for me personally, I try to just have a complete quiet stretch, I do a quick little meditation and I've got some weights that I'll do a little bit of weightlifting and stretching and whatnot."

Adding, "For a long stretch there, I would look at all of us in the dressing room, and maybe one of us might be stretching, but for the most part, we weren't."

"Now I'm pretty sure we're all stretching before a show, before vocal warmups. About 90% of the show is full-out dancing. So we gotta be as limber as we can be," McLean shared.

Furthermore, Backstreet boys also revealed that the way they always perform before their performances, have also evolved in all these years. Carter said, "We pray that we don't fall, we pray we don't break an ankle, we get the lyrics, pray we don't pop [an] Achilles heel."

"We've always had a circle up, whether it's just us five or it's us and our crew, our management, families, our close-knit team. No matter what, us five circle up, that's something we do unified," McLean added.

They also admitted that their voices have also changed since they performed in 1993. Carter said he "sounded like Mickey Mouse back then."

Meanwhile, Dorough noted that they maybe have "an extra wrinkle or two as well."

"Well, a little bit more back pain, but aside from that, yes," McLean added.