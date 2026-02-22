Shia LaBeouf draws attention for sweet reason after spending time in jail over brawl incident amid Mardi Gras bash

Shia LaBeouf steps out with mystery woman, makes out after spending time in jail over brawl

Shia LaBeouf had a rollercoaster week. First, he had a brawl during the Mardi Gras celebration, where he was accused of assaulting two people, prompting authorities to detain him in New Orleans.



Following the incident, he experienced a fully different scenario, where he is – in the TMZ clip – making out with a mystery woman on a romantic night out in the same city.

Details about the woman are unknown, but in the video, it seems she is a brunette with whom the Transformers star was getting handsy at a bar near Bourbon Street.

The pair stood for nearly an hour hand-in-hand on a balcony overlooking the nightclub as people on the ground told TMZ LaBeouf appeared to be a little tipsy.

However, in the footage, the chemistry between the duo is hard to ignore as they catch glances, share smiles, and lock lips.

The romantic night out comes on the heels of Mia Goth – LaBeouf's former wife – being concerned for him and wanting him to go for rehab over his drinking problem, insiders told TMZ.

The former couple first met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012, sparking the on-and-off relationship which went on for years, which included a marriage, followed up with a divorce, then a reconciliation.

However, the duo, according to multiple reports, called it a permanent end to their relationship. They share a daughter named Isabel.