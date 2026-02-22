Millie Bobby Brown on her desire to have a big brood with husband Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi embraced young parenthood with the adoption of baby daughter in August 2025
Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about becoming a mom at the age of 21.
The actress and her husband Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby girl in August 2025.
The Stranger Things star spoke about the experience in an interview with British Vogue in November 2025, sharing how the journey has already changed her perspective on life.
"It's been a beautiful, amazing journey — she's taught us so much already."
"Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It's just endless joy," she added.
Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024 and now share parenting duties together, something the actress says has strengthened their partnership.
"We are 50-50 on everything. That's why I'm so grateful to have partnered with him in this life — he is just the most amazing dad," she gushed.
The actress also revealed that both she and her husband come from big families and hope to have the same in the future.
"I really want a big family — I'm one of four; he's one of four," she said. "I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different [than] adopting."
