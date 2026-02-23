Meryl Streep comeback in 'Mamma Mia 3' on the cards? Studio head shares promising update
Meryl Streep's comeback to 'Mamma Mia 3' is a big if, because her character has died in the previous instalment in the franchise
In Mamma Mia, Meryl Streep portrayed Donna Sheridan, a single mother and independent hotel manager. Fans raved about her performance in the musical hit franchise.
But in the sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: her character was revealed to have died. Though it was not shown how.
Now, as the third instalment is confirmed, according to Dame Donna Langley, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, questions are raised: would she make a comeback?
“If Meryl Streep would like to come back, we’ll find a way to bring her back," the head responds to a question about the actress' character's return.
Further, the executive confirms the film has been greenlighted. “Yes, I’m going to say right now that there will be a Mamma Mia 3."
Though, Langley insists the project is in an early phase, so there is no specific time when the movie will roll out in theatres. “We’re talking about it."
Earlier, Amanda Seyfried, who played Sophie in the Mamma Mia franchise, said her character Sophie should be the third film's focus.
-
Shia LaBeouf draws attention for sweet reason after spending time in jail over brawl incident amid Mardi Gras bash
-
'Determined' Savannah Guthrie plans to honour her mother Nancy with major move: 'It's going to be emotional'
-
Train's Pat Monahan blows the lid on 'emotional' tale attached to hit song 'Drops of Jupiter'
-
Jacob Elordi talks about filming steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in 'Wuthering Heights'
-
'Grief is cruel': Kelly Osbourne offers glimpse into hidden pain over rockstar father Ozzy death
-
Timothée Chalamet reveals rare impact of not attending acting school on career
-
Liza Minnelli gets candid about her struggles with substance abuse post death of mum Judy Garland
-
'Saturday Night Live' star Will Forte reveals how he feels about returning to the show after 2010 exit