Meryl Streep comeback in 'Mamma Mia 3' on the cards? Studio head shares promising update

Studio boss shares Meryl Streep could come back on 'Mamma Mia 3' as film is greenlighted

In Mamma Mia, Meryl Streep portrayed Donna Sheridan, a single mother and independent hotel manager. Fans raved about her performance in the musical hit franchise.



But in the sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: her character was revealed to have died. Though it was not shown how.

Now, as the third instalment is confirmed, according to Dame Donna Langley, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, questions are raised: would she make a comeback?

“If Meryl Streep would like to come back, we’ll find a way to bring her back," the head responds to a question about the actress' character's return.

Further, the executive confirms the film has been greenlighted. “Yes, I’m going to say right now that there will be a Mamma Mia 3."

Though, Langley insists the project is in an early phase, so there is no specific time when the movie will roll out in theatres. “We’re talking about it."

Earlier, Amanda Seyfried, who played Sophie in the Mamma Mia franchise, said her character Sophie should be the third film's focus.