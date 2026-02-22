Kim Kardashian makes huge career move weeks after going public with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian is reportedly set for big career move amid growing buzz surrounding her romance with Lewis Hamilton.

According to TMZ report, the reality TV star will appear in an upcoming Netflix comedy directed by Eva Longoria. Kim has reportedly already begun filming scenes alongside rapper and actor 50 Cent, whose involvement in the project has sparked excitement among fans.

Furthermore, production of the film is currently underway in Los Angeles, with portions of move being filmed at popular nightclub Exchange LA. Insiders have also revealed that the rapper has been actively shooting scenes in the club setting.

On the other hand, besides Kim Kardashian and 50 Cent, other cast members include Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, Jack Whitehall, and Fortune Feimster.

While details of Kim's role remain under wraps, she has starred in serious acting roles including in American Horror Story: Delicate and Netflix comedy series All's Fair.

It is pertinent to mention that this major career move comes just weeks after the SKIMS founder and Lewin Hamilton seemingly confirmed their romance. The duo appeared together at Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026 in California. Kim and Lewis have reportedly known each other since 2014.