Rebecca Gayheart breaks silence after Eric Dane’s death

Rebecca Gayheart has finally spoken after the death of her husband, Eric Dane.

The American actress and model took to her Instagram account on Sunday, February 22, to express her gratitude to her community for showing support and love during the tough time at her family.

The 54-year-old wife of the late Grey's Anatomy star revealed that she was “blown away” by the “outpouring of love and support" from the industry after Dane's passing on Thursday.

She posted a picture of a memorial decorated with candles and throwback framed pictures of Dane and wrote over the snap, “There aren’t words to express our gratitude.”

“You are truly holding us up during this difficult time," she added.

Gayheart's post came after she uploaded a series of throwback photos of Dane along with their daughters, Georgia and Billie and also reposted tributes for Dane posted by friends and family.

For those unversed, the Euphoria actor passed almost a year after he announced his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

A statement released by Dane's family stated that the actor passed away at the age of 53, “following a courageous battle with ALS.”

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement read.

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always.”