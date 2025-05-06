Justin Bieber hypes up Hailey Bieber's Met Gala look after skipping event

The couple, who recently welcomed their baby Jack Blues, made their Met Gala debut in 2021

Justin Bieber might’ve missed the 2025 Met Gala, but that didn’t stop him from hyping up his wife Hailey who did attend fashion’s biggest night.

The pop star, 31, took to Instagram to hype up Hailey’s interpretation of the “Superfine: Tailoring Back Style” theme.

“Tell em uncle Charlie,” he wrote alongside a carousel of her red carpet glam and pre-gala look. Arts Management Magazine noted that the “Uncle Charlie” shoutout is a likely nod to music legend Charlie Wilson.

The new dad didn’t stop there, reposting a series of photos of Hailey from the big night to his Instagram Stories, including a snap with Kendall Jenner and her after-party look.

While Hailey, 28, stunned on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a tailored black blazer dress on Monday, May 5, Justin had other plans for the evening.

He spent his night watching the Toronto Maple Leafs clinch a 5-4 victory against the Florida Panthers, sharing clips of the game night with friends on his Instagram Stories.

Though he wasn’t by her side this year, Justin has previously been a Met Gala plus-one.

The couple made their debut together in 2021, just a few years after tying the knot in 2018. At the time, Hailey wore a sleek Saint Laurent gown while Justin rocked a black tux from his then-brand, La Maison Drew.