Simu Liu fears leaking spoilers ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Simu Liu opens up about how he now speaks cautiously to the press in fear of avoiding leaking spoilers

By The News Digital
January 11, 2026
  Simu Liu reflects on avoiding spoilers for 'Avenges: Doomsday'

Any word can become a headline; that’s what Simu Liu now fears as he is set to reprise his superhero role, Shang Chi, in Avengers: Doomsday.

In an interview with Comic Book, he offers insight into when he began speaking cautiously in the press about his most anticipated upcoming film.

“I never know when something I say is going to get picked up into a soundbite,” he shares, remembering how a few words, though accidentally, about his superhero costume in the Avengers: Doomsday, had become a spoiler on social media.

“I think I was freezing cold on the rooftop of the Empire State Building, and they were like, ‘What about his costume?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, it’s new.’ It just became an unstoppable maelstrom of messed-up lines. I am very reserved about what to say about it now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Simu also weighs in on the growth of his on-screen superhero character, Chang-Chi, since his debut in 2021.

“He’s older. I’m older, so getting to bring a little bit more of a quality of self-assurance is always great, especially because Shang was such a fish out of water."

"There’s a little bit of a jump in time, so I think we’ll meet him at a place where he’s feeling a little more lived in with who he is and his responsibilities," he concludes.

Simu is among several stars who are set to return in Avengers: Doomsday.

