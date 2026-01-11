Simu Liu fears leaking spoilers ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Simu Liu reflects on avoiding spoilers for 'Avenges: Doomsday'

Any word can become a headline; that’s what Simu Liu now fears as he is set to reprise his superhero role, Shang Chi, in Avengers: Doomsday.



In an interview with Comic Book, he offers insight into when he began speaking cautiously in the press about his most anticipated upcoming film.

“I never know when something I say is going to get picked up into a soundbite,” he shares, remembering how a few words, though accidentally, about his superhero costume in the Avengers: Doomsday, had become a spoiler on social media.

“I think I was freezing cold on the rooftop of the Empire State Building, and they were like, ‘What about his costume?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, it’s new.’ It just became an unstoppable maelstrom of messed-up lines. I am very reserved about what to say about it now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Simu also weighs in on the growth of his on-screen superhero character, Chang-Chi, since his debut in 2021.

“He’s older. I’m older, so getting to bring a little bit more of a quality of self-assurance is always great, especially because Shang was such a fish out of water."

"There’s a little bit of a jump in time, so I think we’ll meet him at a place where he’s feeling a little more lived in with who he is and his responsibilities," he concludes.

Simu is among several stars who are set to return in Avengers: Doomsday.