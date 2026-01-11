Pamela Anderson gets honest about new exciting role
Pamela Anderson teases her role in her upcoming movie 'Love is Not the Answer'
Pamela Anderson is excited because she is set to appear in Love is Not the Answer, a comedy film directed by Michael Cera.
Appearing at the WWD Style Awards, she spoke to Variety, offering a few hints about what fans can expect.
“It was a wild experience, and I just finished it right before the holidays. I just went back to blonde [hair] yesterday, so I felt like I finally let the character go."
"So it was, well … you have to see. I got to play a really interesting woman, and that was exciting," she said.
Pamela's upcoming movie is coming on the heels of her recently critically-lauded performances from The Last Showgirl to The Naked Gun.
In addition, the actress also weighed in on her favourite comedy film. “I love ‘The Jerk.’ That’s my favorite old comedy."
“But I love old movies … I feel like even this hair and [my outfit], I was kind of inspired by Jeanne Moreau. I like cinematic kind of looks and old movies, and I’m always inspired by them.”
Moreover, details about Love is Not the Answer are scant, as there is no release date but only an announcement last May promising a “precise yet unpredictable, absurdist comedy that moves between hilarity and heartbreak as it explores modern loneliness and the search for connection."
