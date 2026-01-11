Charlie Hunnam reveals why he has stopped reading reviews: 'I don't need'

Charlie Hunnam recently got candid and revealed which project made him stop reading reviews.

At the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4, 2026, he told Access Hollywood that he had long decided not to read reviews or pay heed to critics.

Sharing his thoughts, Hunnam said, "I don't read any of it. Not for years. I learned that trick early in my career. I've been doing this for 27 years."

The King Arthur: Legend of the Sword star confessed that Green Street Hooligans, his 2005 crime drama about football hooliganism in the United Kingdom, prompted him to take this big step.

He explained, "There was a film I did called Green Street Hooligans, which ended up getting a huge sort of cult following to it, but the critics were not particularly kind to me when that film came out. And I said, 'All right, okay. I don't need to go through this again.’”

Notably, the harsh criticism in his early years did not stop him from giving his best, as the 45-year-old English actor depicted Ed Gein, a convicted murderer and body snatcher, in the third season of the American biographical crime drama anthology television series Monster.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story was released on Netflix on October 3, 2025, and earned him a nomination.

It is pertinent to mention that Charlie Hunnam has secured a nomination for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards for his role as Gein in the category of Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.