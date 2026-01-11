Marvel star makes major remarks about key comic superhero

Tom Hiddleston on Tom Holland in Marvel: 'He is my favourite'

Many superheroes are set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, but there is no confirmation that Spider-Man, portrayed by Tom Holland, will return.



In light of this, Tom Hiddleston, who plays the mischief god Loki, teases that his favourite Spider-Man is Tom Holland.

“For reasons I cannot disclose, Tom Holland," the actor says on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. His remarks sparked speculation among Marvel fans.

Marvel watchers debated whether the British actor would secretly return, as Steve Rogers did as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday's first teaser.



Unlike Tom, Simu Liu is confirmed to appear in the upcoming superhero studio's tentpole film. He plays Shang-Chi in the superhero universe.



But portraying a leading character in a global franchise comes with a cost; even a few words could become headlines or worse, spoilers.

Sharing one of his experiences, Simu tells Comic Book how he accidentally revealed his new costume in the forthcoming Avengers film.

“I think I was freezing cold on the rooftop of the Empire State Building, and they were like, ‘What about his costume?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, it’s new.’ It just became an unstoppable maelstrom of messed-up lines. I am very reserved about what to say about it now.”

Avengers: Doomsday debuts in theatres on Dec 18, 2026.