Meghan Markle celebrated Archie's birthday before Prince Harry flew out

Meghan Markle shares a new photo of Prince Archie on his big day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie, has officially turned six years old.

On Tuesday, May 6, the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked his sixth trip around the sun. In honour of Archie’s big day, Meghan took to her official Instagram page to share a heartfelt tribute.

The tribute was accompanied by a beautiful photo of the young prince dressed in his PJs, with only his silhouette visible as he admired the beach sunset from a balcony.

“Our son. Our sun,” Meghan, 43, began in the caption.

“Happy 6th birthday to Archie!” she continued. “Thank you for all the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy.”

In typical mom fashion, she reflected on how quickly her little one is growing up. “He’s six! Where did the time go?”

The former Suits star then revealed that Archie’s birthday celebrations have already happened last week, probably due to the fact that his father, Prince Harry, had an out-of-town commitment on the actual day of Archie’s birthday.

The Duke was scheduled to travel to Las Vegas to launch a new youth initiative in collaboration with The Diana Award on 6 May.

“And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special,” she wrote in the caption.

Harry and Meghan also share a three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.