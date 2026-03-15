Magazine comes ‘begging’ to Kylie Jenner ahead of Oscars 2026: ‘No one cares anymore’

Kylie Jenner, one of the youngest member’s of the Kardashian- Jenner clan has become a kind of saving grace for the 2026 Oscars, at least in the eyes of Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Mark Guiducci.

The whole thing has been shared by a well placed insider that recently sat down with celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter for Naughty but Nice.

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In it he’s revealed that the once-unmissable Hollywood event is now facing a crisis of epic proportion because “people might not care anymore.”

The media industry-based source also claims, “Mark is freaking out. The party used to be the most glamorous room in Hollywood. Now the fear is it’s turning into a party no one cares about - not even reality stars.”

For those unversed, the event this year has also been moved to a smaller space and its due to concerns that filling space may become an issue and according to the insider “they downsized because the nightmare scenario is empty space. Nothing screams ‘Hollywood decline’ like a half-empty VIP party.”

As for their reason for wanting Kylie at the event, its because “if she walks in with Timothée Chalamet it guarantees headlines — and right now headlines are what Vanity Fair wants most.”

Before signing off the source also pointed out how ‘downhill’ thinsg have gotten since then because in the early days “Vanity Fair used to define old-school Hollywood glamour. Now it feels like the Oscars’ after-party has more reality stars than actual Oscar winners.”