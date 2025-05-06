PM Shehbaz, services chiefs visit ISI headquarters, briefed on regional security

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre), services chiefs and others pose for a group photo at the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on May 6, 2025. — Prime Minister Office

Amid India’s increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along the eastern border, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the services chiefs on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country’s premier spy agency, and received a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, with a particular focus on preparedness for conventional threats.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the top civil and military leadership was apprised of regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options, hybrid warfare tactics, and terrorist proxies.

PM Shehbaz and accompanying dignitaries underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Commending the ISI’s professionalism and strategic acumen, the premier lauded its critical role in safeguarding national interests and enabling informed national security decision-making under complex and dynamic conditions.

“The entire nation is behind our brave armed forces. The Pakistan Army is one of the most professional and disciplined forces in the world," said the premier.

The top civil-military brass reaffirmed Pakistan’s unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats, conventional or otherwise and reiterated that with nation’s full support, the armed forces, supported by all other elements of national power and state institutions, remain fully prepared to uphold Pakistan’s security, prestige and honour under all circumstances.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accompanied the premier during the visit.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours flared following last month´s deadly attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people — an allegation Islamabad has strongly denied as baseless, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

Islamabad, however, says it has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch military action, fuelling prospects for war between the neighbours.