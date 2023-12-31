Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'desperately need better advisors' ahead of 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to get themselves "better advisors" as the new year poses indelible threat on their relevance.

In a year-round review from The Spectator, the Sussexes have been reminded of the myriad of humiliation faced by them via multiple avenues in that long year that was 2023.



From termination of their $20 million Spotify deal to backlash received over Meghan’s 2022 children’s book The Bench, the former royals have been dealt more blows than their career endeavors this year.

“There have been countless missteps,” wrote Alexandar Larman for the outlet. “This suggests that Harry and Meghan are in desperate need either of better advisers or of actually listening to the people who they presumably pay handsomely for their counsel.”

As for what’s in store for the upcoming year, he pointed out, “There are an awful lot of court cases for Harry to deal with, so his expensive lawyers will be busy.

“No doubt he will win most, if not all, of them, but every single setback and humiliation that he faces will be gleefully reported by the international press, who he has gone out of his way to set himself against.”

Larman continued: “Meghan’s potential political ambitions have been the subject of speculation for some time, but those now seem impossibly risible.

“The best that she can hope for, personally and professionally, is a return to Suits, the show that made her name in the first place,” he added.