Justin Baldoni dragged back to court after losing $400 million battle

Justin Baldoni found himself facing another legal hit this week after his failed four hundred million dollar countersuit.

The complaint was filed by the known newspaper against his production company Wayfarer, claiming damages under New York’s anti-SLAPP law.

It argued that the actor and director dragged it into baseless allegations that forced heavy legal costs.

Blake Lively first accused Baldoni in December 2024 of sexual harassment while working together on the film It Ends With Us.

A Simple Favor actress said that he retaliated with a smear campaign, which later became the subject of a widely read report that described efforts to harm her reputation.

Baldoni answered with an aggressive countersuit, accusing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist of defamation and extortion.

However, he also included the newspaper in his claims, but in June 2025 Judge Lewis Liman dismissed the bulk of his arguments.

The judge’s decision left the actor with limited options and a weaker legal stance.

The new filing stated that the paper spent at least one hundred and fifty thousand dollars defending itself, as lawyers said the anti-SLAPP law required Baldoni’s side to repay those expenses since the countersuit has no legal merit.

Moreover, Justin denied all those allegations and said that he never acted inappropriately and he even accused Blake of the same behaviour she described against him.

For now the legal fight has captured Hollywood’s attention and continue to build pressure around both actors..