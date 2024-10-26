Prince William receives messages from celebs as separation with Kate looms

Prince William has decided to say goodbye to Princess Kate as he teams up with celebrities for his major event in Cape Town.

Renowned model Heidi Klum, actress Nina Dobrev and other celebrities have issued statements to confirm their attendance at the Prince of Wales' William's Earthshot Awards ceremony in November. It is the first time the Earthshot Prize has been held on the African continent.

However, Kate Middleton is not expected to join her husband at his event due to her health conditions as she's gradually returning to the public life while following the advice from her doctors.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photos of the celebrities on Instagram Story to excites fans about the future King's initiative.

Klum said in a statement: “As someone who uses my platform to advocate for a better future for our children, I am deeply inspired by The Earthshot Prize’s ambition to find and support solutions for a healthy planet.

"I am so happy to be a part of the incredible evening the Earthshot Awards has in store to celebrate innovators and encourage our youth to be part of building a better future."

Dobrev also shared her excitement, saying: "As someone who cares deeply about the health of our oceans, I have been so inspired to see the Earthshot Prize focus on identifying solutions across Africa and around the world that will help ensure these vital ecosystems are protected for generations to come."

The guest list includes a mix of international and African celebrities, many of whom are household names across the continent. The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William in 2020, aims to award £1 million to five winners annually for a decade.