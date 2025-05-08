Selena Gomez excites fans with Taylor Swift throwback: 'taylena comeback'

Selena Gomez sparks questions with new Taylor Swift update

Selena Gomez stirred up a debate among fans as she revisited a blast from the past with her bff, Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 8th, and shared a nostalgic photo dump with a picture featuring herself and the 14-time-Grammy winner, 35.

The twelfth slide in the carousel included a framed photo of the pair performing together during the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s 1989 World Tour.

The snap was from an August 2015 show in Los Angeles where Gomez and Swift performed the former’s hit track, Good For You, on stage.

"lil blast from the past because basically I’m lying horizontal rn and reminiscing bout some memories," the Disney alum penned in the caption.

Swift and Gomez’s fans were delighted by the trip down the memory lane and expressed their excitement on social media.

"TAKING ANY TAYLENA CRUMBS," wrote one, referring to the name they have given to Swift and Gomez’s friendship.

Another added, "taylena comeback when."

A third chimed in, "this made me smile so big. I love these besties."

“It’s the 12th photo in the carousel for me!!! Hope this means collab,” one theorised.

Although the popstars have been friends for more than a decade, they have never collaborated, but fans suspect that might change.