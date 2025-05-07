Gabrielle Union gets honest about surrogacy struggles

Gabrielle Union gets honest about surrogacy struggle in a new interview.

Speaking with Marie Clare for their first-ever Motherhood issue, the Bring It On actress talked about surrogacy to have her daughter Kaavia with husband Dwayne Wade.

Explaining why she turned to surrogacy, Gabrielle revealed, “My body failed. It just felt like such public humiliation.”

“Surrogacy felt like a cuckold; watching somebody do something that I can't do,” said the 52-year-old.

The Bad Boys II actor pointed out, “To be there for somebody else succeeding where I failed — it's a mind boggling for people who have had my journey and who feel similarly.”

Gabrielle told the outlet, “When it's never been your reality, I get the urge to judge and cast aspersions because we all want whatever route we took to be the 'right' way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Riff Raff star expressed her gratitude to her surrogate, saying, “I'll never have peace with it, ever.”

“And that's not a what-anybody-has-to-say thing; that's just — my yearning has never dissipated,” mentioned Gabrielle.

The Meet Dave actress continued, “I was so ready for my surprise, but all the prayers that didn't get answered in the way that I thought made me more conscientious that my child is here.”

Meanwhile, Gabrielle shared she’s “very grateful to our gestational caregiver”.

“It's just one of those things where it's such a personal journey that I may never know full peace with my coulda, woulda, shouldas,” she added.