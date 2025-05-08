Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make first red carpet appearance after 2 years of dating

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet at David di Donatello film awards

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just made their official red carpet debut—and yes, it was as charming and coordinated as you’d expect from Hollywood’s most unexpected power couple.

After quietly dating for two years, the duo finally stepped into the spotlight together at the David di Donatello film awards in Rome on Wednesday, as per Page Six.

Hand in hand, they strolled up to the step-and-repeat like they’ve been red carpet pros for years—which, let’s be honest, they pretty much are.

Once they reached the cameras, Chalamet, 29, kept things cozy by wrapping his arm around Jenner’s waist while the 27-year-old beauty mogul gently placed her hand on his.

In a moment that made photographers collectively melt, Kylie leaned in to whisper something to Timothée, showing off the kind of quiet chemistry that doesn’t need a caption.

As if their affection wasn’t enough of a statement, the pair also matched in sleek black outfits that screamed elegance and minimalism. Kylie stunned in a floor-length, figure-hugging black Schiaparelli gown, while Timothée looked every bit the cinematic icon in an all-black velvet suit.

And it was a big night for Chalamet beyond the couple's debut—he was honoured with the David for Cinematic Excellence award.

Piera Detassis, president and artistic director of the Academy of Italian Cinema, praised him as “one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema today,” and added that he's “capable of being both an auteur performer and a star generating trends and styles.”

Basically, he's got it all—and now, apparently, the date to match.

Though Kylie walked the Met Gala carpet solo earlier this week, her outing in Rome with Timothée proves the pair are still very much going strong.

Fans have been rooting for them since April 2023, when her car was spotted in his driveway—because nothing says budding romance quite like a paparazzi-captured parking moment.

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships,” a source said at the time. “It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Now that they’ve taken their love global—and red carpet official—we're pretty sure this fun isn't ending anytime soon.