Photo: Sylvester Stallone reflects on mixed emotions that came with stardom

Sylvester Stallone has recently shared how he felt while building his way up in the industry.

As fans will be aware, Stallone found fame through the flick, Rocky, which ultimately became the highest-grossing movie of 1976.

During his conversation with CBS Mornings, the actor discussed the time when he poured himself into Rocky as a newbie.

Stallone confirmed that studios were interested in the story, but not in him as a lead.

When the show host, Gayle King pointed out how he needed the money at the time, he recalled of the studio's offers, "It started at 20, then it went to 80, then it went to 160, then it went to 360...”

That amount may not seem like much amid today's blockbusters, but it was the equivalent of a $2.5 million offer today. Still, he remembers, "I couldn't do it."

The actor won three Academy Awards for the movie in discussion, and shared that this feat that came with complex emotions.

"It's a volcanic moment, and then it was very sad," he admitted.

He concluded by saying, "You want people that you love that denied you, now you're here, you're at the Oscar, and they don't want to go...You realize that, at that moment, that you're never ever going to come to terms with this...”