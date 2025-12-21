Elton John celebrates major family milestone on social media

Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, marked their 20th wedding anniversary, with the couple raving about their partner in a social media post.



"Happy anniversary to my incredible husband, @davidfurnish. Today we celebrate 20 years since our civil partnership, 11 years of marriage, and many more years of happiness to come!" the 78-year-old pens in a post while sharing a picture of the pair.

Similarly, David, in his separate post, shares a series of snaps with a caption, "20 years ago today we were civil partnered. 11 years ago today we were wedded. Happy Anniversary to my magnificent husband @eltonjohn. I’m so grateful for the beautiful life we have built together. Love you forever."

The couple has been in a relationship for over three decades and the secret to their long-lasting romance is simple: a love letter every week.

"Every Saturday we gave each other an anniversary card, because we met on a Saturday," David previously told 6LACK.

"So, we wrote down, in like a little card that you put next to the bed, 'Happy Anniversary.' And you write about the week that's passed and the week that's coming, and you connect, and you tell each other you love each other," he noted.



The duo first met in 1993 at a party of a mutual friend. They soon found their spark. Years later, in 2005, the pair inked a civil partnership because same-sex marriages were illegal in the UK.

But when the oft-discussed type of marriage became legal, David and Elton tied the knot in 2014. The pair shares two kids.