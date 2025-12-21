Photo: Lily Collins talks importance of self exploration amid 'Emily in Paris' season 5

Lily Collins has shared her two cents on the latest decision made by her character Emily Cooper in the Netflix hit rom com series, Emily in Paris.

Speaking of Cooper's latest romance with an Italian hunk, the 36-year-old actress had a candid chat with PEOPLE Magazine on board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

"I loved it," Collins began.

She went on to explain the pivotal role each of Cooper's love interest played in the better understanding of her own needs,"I feel like each person Emily's with teaches her so much about what she needs and doesn't need, wants and doesn't want," noting, "which I think is very realistic in our own lives."

"I think that there was this kind of fairytale dream that came with Marcello," Collins continued.

"And [Emily] really does appreciate, respect and love him as a human. But I think she acknowledged that it wasn't the life that she wanted and she wasn't done living the exploration of herself yet. And it wasn't that it would have been a bad life, it just wouldn't have been the fulfilling, correct life for her in this moment."

Before concluding, she remarked, "And so I really liked that she was brave enough to make that decision. And as painful as it was, it was done with love and respect. And I appreciated the way that they both said goodbye in a sense."