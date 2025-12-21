Mel C opens up about Diana Ross' impact on 'Spice Girls'

Mel C recently talked about the lasting impact of Diana Ross on the Spice Girls.

The 51-year-old English singer-songwriter, who was a member of the pop group Spice Girls, conversed with PEOPLE magazine at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One in New York City on December 12.

While chatting with the outlet, Mel C talked about Ross’ influence on her and other artists’ careers, as Spice Girls was comprised of Victoria Beckham (née Adams), Emma Bunton, Melania C, Geri Halliwell, and her.

She said, “Well, with the Spice Girls, obviously we started in the '90s, and we had so many influences, and there'd been so many incredible women that had gone before us, and Diana was one of those women.”

"We were lucky enough to watch her perform in London very early in our career, and I think a lot of us had our parents be big fans of Diana Ross and The Supremes, and I personally grew up in a lot of Motown as well," On the Horizon songstress added.

For those unaware, Mel C’s recent solo track titled Sweat includes a sample of Ross' 1981 hit Work That Body.

“My mom was a huge fan. So, it's something that's just always been there. I think as an artist, everything that's been in your life, through your life, is what inspires you. So, it's wonderful now to have her fantastic sample in my new song,” she noted.