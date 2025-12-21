Photo: Reba McEntire reflects on whirlwind year with fiancé Rex Linn

Reba McEntire is looking back on a whirlwind year alongside fiancé Rex Linn as she prepares to usher in a new chapter.

Appearing on the red carpet for The Voice season 28 Lives, the 70-year-old country icon reflected on just how packed her 2025 has been so far.

“It’s been a very busy year with doing The Voice and Happy’s Place, since June,” McEntire shared.

Despite her demanding schedule, the singer said she and Linn are eager to slow things down once the holidays roll around.

For those unversed, McEntire and Linn exchanged rings last year around the same time.

She teased that as a couple they are “really looking forward to getting back to Tennessee, sitting in front of the fire, doing a lot of cooking and getting caught up with family and friends.”

While McEntire may be a powerhouse entertainer, balancing roles as an actress, musician and mentor on the NBC competition series, she admitted that cooking is not quite her forte.

"I'm gonna let Rex do the cooking. I clean up," she joked with a laugh, revealing that their holiday meals will largely be Linn's domain.

Before concluding, McEntire went on to gush about her fiancé's dedication in the kitchen.

"Oh, he's a great — well, I don't know about chef — but he’s the type that will spend three days on a recipe," she said fondly.