James Gunn finally confirms super villain of 'Man of Tomorrow'

James Gunn says Brainiac will make debut in 'Man of Tomorrow'

Man of Tomorrow is the upcoming, highly anticipated DC movie, marking a follow-up to Superman, in which he will team up with his archenemy, Lex Luthor.

But who would be the villain of this story? James Gunn, the director, has now revealed it: Brainiac.

Taking to Instagram, he also shares who will play the antagonist character, "In our worldwide search for Brainiac in ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars."

But the 'evil genius' has several avatars in the comics and on the silver screen. So, in light of this, a fan asked what version James would show of the character in the forthcoming movie.

“I love aspects of many versions of the characters, from the 1950s [Otto] Binder stuff to the surprisingly scary [Marv] Wolfman stuff to the animated versions and up through the truly creepy and wonderful, current Absolute Brainiac," the filmmaker writes.

Meanwhile, James' Superman received much praise from audiences and from his peers alike. One of them is Guillermo del Toro.

"I really enjoy the way James Gunn is viewing the universe. When I saw Superman, you feel the healing power of goodness from someone who believes in it," he previously told the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Superman, on the other hand, bowed out last July. The DC film raked in over $600 million, becoming the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025.