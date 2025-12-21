Photo: Lily Allen reflects on transformative journey

Lily Allen has opened up about how much she has changed since first stepping into the spotlight.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Observer, the Not Fair hitmaker reflected on personal growth, admitting she has become a “different person” in the years following her early rise to fame.

The candid conversation comes as Allen continues promoting her new album, West End Girl.

"We’re all massive walking contradictions, right?" Allen said, touching on the idea that growth often comes with shifting perspectives.

"That’s what makes us human beings. You can think one thing one day, and then you grow, and you think something else – that’s life."

Moreover, the singer went on to explain that time and experience have naturally reshaped who she is today.

“I’m a different person than I was 20 years ago because I’ve lived 20 years of my life,” Allen shared.

Reflecting on major milestones, she added, “I’ve had two children and two marriages and I’ve learned a lot,” before gently wrapping up the topic.