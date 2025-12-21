Photo: 'Emily in Paris' star Samuel Arnold reflects on filming in Rome

Emily in Paris star Samuel Arnold has reflected on the show's season 5 being set in Rome and the feelings that came with it.

For those unversed, when the shooting began, Rome was adjusting to the death of Pope Francis before Pope Leo XIV was chosen as his successor.

During a new chat with Us Weekly, Samuel Arnold reflected on bringing the hit Netflix series to life at that time.

"It made us feel like we were witnessing a historical and cultural moment," Arnold, who plays Julien, began.

"It was just nice to me personally. I was telling myself, 'I get to do what I love, which is acting in amazing places.' It's priceless."

He reflected on his own journey by saying, "From the first season to now, Julien has been growing into his confidence — work wise — and with the relationship with the other characters."

"This season he is really standing in his power," Arnold noted.

"The best thing about the show choosing to film in cities like Paris or Rome is we get to experience the city in the best way possible," the French actor remarked in conclusion.