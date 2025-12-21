Finn Wolfhard makes jaw-dropping confession about his character in 'Stranger Things'

Finn Wolfhard has hinted that his character in the final season of Stranger Things wields a “weapon.”

The 22-year-old Canadian actor and musician attended a cast panel discussion at The Paley Center in New York City on Thursday, December 18, which featured Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and show creators Matt and Ross Duffer (“the Duffer Brothers”).

During the discussion, Wolfhard opened up about his character Mike Wheeler’s “special” relationship with his elder sister, Nancy Wheeler, played by Dyer, in the concluding season of Stranger Things.

He said, “There's something really special about Mike and Nancy's relationship. Even going back to the audition of the show, the very first thing that I ever auditioned, like the first scene that I ever auditioned for was Mike talking to Nancy and asking her to keep this secret — basically that I have Eleven.” (sic)

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star added, “And so that's been in the DNA of the character that, no matter what, Nancy always kind of knows what's going on. And they're both kind of the same stand in for each other [in their respective friend groups]. I feel like Nancy is the Mike of her friend group. I think there's a leader thing.”

Wolfhard went on to jokingly quip, “She's way better with a gun,” and then proudly proclaim, “Hey everybody, watch out! … I have a weapon in this season. That's all I'll say.”

It is pertinent to mention that the first four episodes of Stranger Things were released on November 26 on Netflix, while three new episodes will roll out on December 25 followed by the final episode of the series on December 31, 2025.