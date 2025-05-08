Blake Lively's nephew Jake passes cryptic comments amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively’s nephew Jake jumps in Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively’s nephew might’ve just dropped a cheeky little dragon bomb on Instagram, and fans are reading between the flames.

Jake Lively, son of Blake’s brother Jason, had some cryptic fun last week when he commented “We have DRAGONSSS” under a post his famous aunt shared celebrating yet another Wrexham AFC win—aka the football team co-owned by her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Now, on the surface, the comment seems like a spirited nod to Wrexham’s nickname, the Red Dragons.

But considering the buzz around Blake’s alleged text message to It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, things suddenly get interesting.

Blake Lively/Instagram post comment section

According to reports, Blake once texted Baldoni saying, “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Yep. That’s Khaleesi-level loyalty—and fans have speculated those “dragons” might just be none other than her superstar allies, husband Ryan Reynolds and bestie Taylor Swift.

So when Jake posted his fire-breathing comment—complete with two flame emojis and a dragon—it definitely got attention. At least 153 Instagram users hit the like button, clearly picking up what he might’ve been putting down.

Jake, who calls himself a “professional poser” on Instagram, might just be having a little fun—or maybe he’s stirring the pot with a wink and a smirk. Either way, the timing, the symbolism, and the emoji game all line up just a little too perfectly.