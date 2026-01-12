2026 Golden Globes: Nikki Glaser mocks Leonardo DiCaprio's notorious dating habits

Nikki Glaser did not hold back when it came to roasting Leonardo DiCaprio for his notorious dating habits during her opening monologue at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

During her second stint hosting the star-studded event, the 41-year-old comedian threw a jab at the Titanic actor's dating history.

"Leonardo DiCaprio is here for 'one man bun after another,'" joked Nikki. "What a career you've had, countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30."

"I mean, that's just insane," she said before apologizing. "Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke, it's cheap. I tried not to but, you know, we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else, open up."

Nikki added, "I’m serious! I looked! I searched! The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991. "

"Is your favorite food still ‘Pasta, pasta and more pasta?'" she asked Leonardo. To which, the One Battle After Another star gave a thumbs up to Nikki, who added, "Look it up – that's real."

For those unversed, Leonardo is currently in a relationship with 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Prior to dating Vittoria, the 51-year-old actor was linked to Irina Shayk.