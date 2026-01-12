Timothee Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner after winning first Golden Globe

Timothée Chalamet added another feature to his cap on Sunday as he won the trophy for the best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

In his award acceptance speech, the Marty Supreme actor gave a special shout-out to his parents and girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

"My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up," said Timothée. "Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here. "

"I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter," he continued.

Concluding his speech, the 30-year-old actor said, "For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."

Kylie, who was also present in the crowd, was seen beaming in response to the special callout.

Last week, Timothée similarly honored the reality star at the Critics' Choice Awards, calling Kylie his “partner of three years.”

“Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Timothée said onstage while accepting the best actor award.