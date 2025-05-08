Meghan Markle's public post for Archie sparks privacy debate

The couple announced Archie's arrival on 6 May 2019

Meghan Markle surprised fans by sharing a brand new photo of her son Archie in celebration of his sixth birthday.

The picture shows the young boy gazing at the sunset, which Meghan captioned, 'Our son. Our sun.'

While fans were delighted by the rare glimpse into the couple's family life, many were quick to point out a notable shift from Meghan and Prince Harry's previously firm stance on protecting their children's privacy.

Since stepping back from royal duties the couple has repeatedly emphasised the importance of shielding Archie and Lilibet form public attention, often avoiding public appearances and rarely showing their faces.

However, observers have noticed that Meghan has been sharing more photos of her children on social media since relaunching her Instagram account

Critics have also noted that many of these coincide with her lifestyle and business ventures, such as the launch of American Riveria Orchard and promotional efforts of her Netflix series.

Some commentators believe Meghan and Harry may have differing views on their children's public exposure. Royal expert Matt Wilkinson said, 'My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage Harry would much rather his children were not seen. He does not want them to be photographed.

'He's got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, that there is a hoard of us out there trying to take photos of his kids.'

For those unfamiliar, the couple announced Archie's arrival on 6 May 2019.