Princess Kate pays heartfelt tribute to late grandfather at VE Day anniversary

Princess Kate was seen wearing a Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm brooch

Princess Kate paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather during Monday's 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations.

The Princess of Wales captured attention as she was seen wearing a Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm brooch featuring Air Force wings on her lapel- a subtle but powerful nod to her family's connection to World War.

For those unfamiliar, Kate's grandfather, Ronald Goldsmith, served as a fighter pilot during the Second World War. The brooch she wore symbolised her family's personal link to the conflict being commemorated.

Ronald Goldsmith, passed away in 2003 at the age of 72 after battling Multiple System Atrophy.

This appearance also marked one of Princess Kate's first major royal engagements since completing chemotherapy treatment last year, marking the tribute even more poignant.