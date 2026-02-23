Jennifer Garner reveals what her kids think of her acting career

Jennifer Garner admitted her three children with Ben Affleck find her career “fully cringe.”

The 13 Going on 30 star, who shares three children with Affleck following their 2005–2018 marriage, opened up on the topic while promoting season two of The Last Thing He Told Me.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Garner joked that her children consider her “fully cringe,” recalling how they reacted when she asked if they planned to watch the new season.

"I am only embarrassing," she said, revealing, "I asked my kids if they were going to watch this season of the show, and they were like, 'Do you need us to?'"

She added that her co-stars, however, help boost her image at home, particularly with her son, who is currently a fan of Game of Thrones.

"Angourie gives me cool points," she noted, then, turning to Nikolaj, added, "My son is really into Game of Thrones right now, so thank you."

Garner also noted her children have a close relationship with her longtime friend and 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer, which also helps her reputation at home.

"And my kids all love Aunt Judy. I get by with a little help from my friends," Jennifer also shared of Greer.

Season two of The Last Thing He Told Me, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, follows Garner’s character as she works with her stepdaughter to uncover the truth behind her husband’s sudden disappearance.