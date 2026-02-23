'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': All you need to know about the finale

The season finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to air this weekend following a dramatic penultimate episode.

Episode 6 of the series will drop Sunday, February 22, on HBO at 10:00 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time.

The latest episode featured a tense Trial of Seven between Ser Duncan the Tall and Prince Aerion Targaryen.

The ancient ritual requires an accused person to fight alongside six allies against the accuser and six champions.

The trial followed Duncan striking Prince Aerion for breaking a puppeteer’s fingers, a bold act in a world where defying royalty is rare.

The series is adapted from George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas and serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones.

According to the show’s synopsis, it is "set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”