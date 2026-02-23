Jennifer Garner reveals why reunion with Judy Greer makes fans 'lose their minds'

Jennifer Garner is reminiscing over her time on the set of the hit rom-com 13 Going on 30.

In her new project, The Last Thing He Told Me season 2, the 53-year-old actress is reuniting for the first time with her longtime friend and former costar, Judy Greer, with whom she shared screen in the 2004 rom-com.

During her latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Garner lit up discussing her onscreen reunion with Greer.

“When people see Judy they go nuts for her because she’s been in so many great films,” Garner told the host.

She continued, "And then, when they see us together, it makes people lose their minds. Now more than ever, 13 Going on 30 causes a sensation.”

Back in June, Greer talked about her time with Garner on the set of 13 Going on 30, revealing that the pair used to get into “a lot of trouble” for “talking too much."

“There were definitely times where we had to self-separate in order to get through a scene,” she recalled.

Still, Greer admitted they had the best time getting “paid to hang out with people you love."

For those unversed, in the 2004 romantic comedy, Garner played the role of Jenna Rink and Greer portrayed her best friend, Lucy “Tom-Tom” Wyman.