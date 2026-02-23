'Grey's Anatomy' alum Katherine Heigl reveals why she stayed silent after Eric Dane loss

Katherine Heigl finally broke her silence after Eric Dane's death.

The actress, who shared screen with Eric Dane on the Grey's Anatomy set, mourned the loss of her costar days after his passing.

Katherine confessed that she "debated" for "days" to griev Eric's death as she has "never been comfortable grieving publicly."

She began, "I share my tears, my stories and my memories with those I’m closest to and more times than not I share them only with the heavens alone. But that silence can often look like a lack of care which I could not abide here.”

“Rebecca, Billie, Georgia…There is so little, if in fact anything, one can say about a tragic loss like yours."

Katherine went on to say, “All the ‘I’m sorries’ and ‘my prayers are with you’ ring a bit hollow in the midst of so much pain and grief. So I will say the only thing that has ever brought me peace when I’ve lost someone I love. It is Robert Frost’s poem.”

Quoting the poet’s poem Nothing Gold Can Stay, she added, “‘Natures first green is gold, her hardest hue to hold. Her early leaf’s a flower; but only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, so Dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay.’”

“I will never forget Eric’s gold and I will forever be grateful I got to bask in it for even a brief moment in time. Thank you for sharing him with us. God Speed my old friend…here’s to your next great adventure," she conlcuded.