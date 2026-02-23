BAFTAs 2026: Kerry Washington makes debut in custom Prada gown

Kerry Washington made a dazzling first appearance at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, in a custom design by Prada, Washington graced the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall.

The Emmy Award-winning actress embraced dark glamour in a sweeping midnight-blue gown. The outfit featured a fitted bodice adorned with intricate sequin and bead detailing. It also showcased thin straps and an open-black silhouette.

Although Washington was not nominated this year, she attended the ceremony as a presenter.

Yet, the appearance follows a busy year for the Little Fires Everywhere actress, who recently joined filmmaker Rain Johnson's expanding Knives Out universe with a role in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Besides this, Kerry Washington is famously known for her starring role as crisis manager Olivia Pope in the ABC television drama Scandal. It is pertinent to mention that her performance in Scandal made her the first Black woman to headline a network TV drama in nearly 40 years.

Furthermore, the Confirmation star has received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations in her career.

On the other hand, the Live in Front of a Studio Audience producer also launched her production company Simpson Street in 2016.