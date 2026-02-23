Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt 'brought to tears' by sister-in-law's gesture

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt was once moved by a kind gesture by her sister in law.

In a recent chat with People, Katherine revealed her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger's wife, Abby Champion's, "classy" move that made her emotional.

"I just got a handwritten thank-you note from my brother and his wife for doing a fun weekend together. I was almost brought to tears at the fact that she took time to write the thank-you card. It's so classy," Katherine recalled.

"I've already loved her, but then I'm like, 'Ugh, damn. You wrote me a handwritten thank-you card?' It's little moments like that," she noted.

Katherine clarified, "Let's be clear: it was not my brother doing it. It was his wife."

For those unversed, Patrick and Abby were first romantically linked in 2015 and got engaged in 2023. They got married in September 2025, in an intimate ceremony.

Katherine further shared, "It's definitely so special to receive a card."

"My mom writes me a handwritten thank-you note at Christmas and for my birthday, and my sister always writes me a handwritten thank-you note too."

She revealed that her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also gives her handwritten notes, "[I get cards from] my dad with his beautiful, flawless, cursive handwriting, and then Chris writes me a Valentine's Day card or a Mother's Day card," she explains.

"The fact that someone takes the time to do it is just so special," the mom of four added.