Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as twins Max and Emme turn 18

Jennifer Lopez drops touching message as her twins

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins' another trip round the sun.

The multihyphenate took to her Instagram account on Sunday, February 22, to mark the 18th birthday of her "wonder twins" Max and Emme.

In the celebratory post, the proud mom posted a touching video tribute along with a "magical" birth memory of Max and Emme on their special day.

In the caption, she wrote, “You were born in the middle of the night, in the midst of the biggest, most beautiful snowstorm NY had seen in years."

Lopez continued, “I remember riding in the car and looking out the window, where everything was twinkling and covered in white that night, as I held you both in my belly for the last few moments before I gave birth to you. It was as if God was making sure you would enter a world full of pure magic!! In my heart, I knew that’s how your life would always be!!”

The Atlas star called carrying Max and Emme when they were infants, as she was “holding two angels sent straight from heaven above."

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez welcomed her twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008.

She gave a warm welcome to her twins into adulthood, writing, “I cannot believe you are now adults…18 years old. You are both so kind-hearted, generous, and loving. How lucky the world was on this day 18 years ago when God decided to send you here with all of your talents and spirit and heart to make this world a better place, because that is what you do for me and anyone who is lucky enough to know you both every day.”

“‘I love you’ could never encapsulate the depth of feeling, affection, and care that I have for you, my coconuts. It has always been the three of us!! We have been on this journey together. We have always had each other to hold on to and be that steady presence in the middle of any snowstorm. And I promise you, my beautiful coconuts, no matter how big you get, that’s how it will always be," Lopez continued to express her love.

The doting mama concluded, “Always remember, Lulu, you are my sunshine…and Max, you’re amazing just the way you are. I love you I love you Happy 18th Birthday, my wonder twins!!!”