Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about his kids' reaction to his fame

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about his children's take on his fame.

One of Hollywood's biggest action stars revealed how his three kids, daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Triston truly feel about his famous status, according to People Magazine.

Speaking with the outlet, Hemsworth, who shares his children with wife Elsa Pataky, admitted that his kids "don't care at all."

"I reckon when they first realized I was Thor, they thought it was really cool," the Marvel star noted.

Adding, "And then they realized they couldn't fly and they thought it was less cool."

He revealed that they're just like "'ah, Dad, whatever'," adding, "Teenagers."

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky live in the coastal town of Byron Bay in Australia with their kids. The couple focus on raising their children away from Hollywood's constant spotlight.

During his conversation with the outlet at the premiere of Crime 101 in Los Angeles, he also discussed his latest role in the film, where he stars alongside Halle Berry.

Noting that he has taken "a lot of weapons" from his previous film sets, the actor, who plays jewel thief Mike Davis in Crime 101, stated, "I did Snow White and the Huntsman and I took the axe."

"With Thor, I’ve taken hammers and I took Stormbreaker, and I wanted to steal the '69 Camaro, but the steering wheel is on the wrong side if I took it back to Australia," Hemsworth added.