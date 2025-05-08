Sabrina Carpenter shares dad's reaction to her Met Gala moment with Usher

Sabrina Carpenter's dad couldn't help but cringe at the sultry exchange

Sabrina Carpenter had a very intimate Met Gala moment, and her dad had thoughts.

During Usher’s performance inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, the R&B icon leaned in close to dangle a maraschino cherry over Carpenter’s open mouth, feeding her in front of the star-studded crowd.

The Espresso hitmaker posted a screenshot of her dad’s hilarious reaction on Instagram days later, revealing that he texted her a photo of the moment with just one word: “? Weird.”

The cherry-sharing move is now a signature part of Usher’s live shows, first introduced during his Las Vegas residency.

“It started with strawberries in Vegas,” he explained on The Jennifer Hudson Show in February. “So, you know, I just figured we try all the fruits until we figured out which one works the best. But cherries were something that I felt was fun and just kind of active. It was a bit erotic.”

He added cheekily, “That’s what R&B is all about, right? Being connected and making people feel something fun — I don’t mean to break up houses.”

The 2025 Met Gala theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and Carpenter hit the carpet in a high-cut brown Louis Vuitton leotard before reuniting with her Taste video co-star Jenna Ortega inside.