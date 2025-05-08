Palace shares update as King Charles, Camilla host special event

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in high spirits as they continue with the long-standing royal tradition at the Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the monarch’s office released a video of highlights from the garden party held at the palace, which brings thousands of guests from across the UK together.

The royal couple were joined by Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

“Garden parties have returned for 2025!” the caption read alongside the delightful footage.

“This afternoon The King and Queen hosted the first Garden Party of 2025 at Buckingham Palace. Their Majesties, joined by Members of The Royal Family, met guests who have travelled from across the country to attend,” it continued.

“Guests are nominated by charities and organisations with Royal links, and are invited as a ‘thank you’ for their public service.”

King Charles was dressed in smokey grey suit complemented with a light blue vest, following the dress code with the top hat and an umbrella.

Meanwhile, Camilla was dressed in a teal dress paired with a glittering piece of jewellery from the royal collection.

At the event, members of the royal family circulate among the guests through “lanes” so that every guest has an opportunity to meet a royal member.

Garden Parties are an important way for members of the Royal Family to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.

The Palace announced that there will be two more garden parties held in the summer.