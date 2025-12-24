Blake Lively's new priority revealed amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively is "focused" on the upcoming holiday season as a distraction from her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

An insider has revealed that the actress is "staying focused on the present as she heads into the holiday, prioritising time with her family above all else," People reported.

"While she continues to balance work, including promoting her hair line, her mindset right now is about being a mom and creating a special Christmas for her kids," the source added of the mom-of-four. "Anything beyond this is something she plans to take on when the time comes."

"Her mentality is very much ‘next year is next year.' Right now, it's all about the kids and family time," the source added.

The update comes as her legal dispute with the It Ends With Us director and costar, 41, hits its one-year mark. Lively filed the lawsuit against Baldoni and others in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni denied the claims, but a judge recently dismissed his $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively, 38, and her husband Ryan Reynolds, 49, ruling that statements made in Lively’s own lawsuit are legally protected.

Lively is seeking more than $160 million in damages, and the case is scheduled to go to trial in New York City in May 2026.