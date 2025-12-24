Chevy Chase says 'Saturday Night Live's 50 anniversary special snub 'hurt'

Chevy Chase opened up about his exclusion from Saturday Night Live's 50-year celebration revealing he was "hurt."

The 82-year-old actor and original Saturday Night Live cast member revealed in CNN Films’ upcoming documentary, I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, that he was left disappointed over not being included in SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

“Well, it was kind of upsetting actually,” Chase said. “This is probably the first time I'm saying it. But I expected that I would've been on the stage too with all the other actors.”

Chase admitted that the appearance of other cast members made him confused while he was not included.

“When Garrett [Morris] and Laraine [Newman] went on the stage there, I was curious as to why I didn't. No one asked me to. Why was I left aside?”

Chase also questioned his absence from the popular Weekend Update segment. “Why was Bill Murray there and why was I not? I don't have an answer for that.”

He further shared that he raised the issue with SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

“I did bring it up once in a text to Lorne and then took it back,” he said, adding, “But it's not that silly… They should've had me on that stage. It hurt.”

For those unversed, Chase was part of SNL from its 1975 debut and was the show’s first Weekend Update anchor.