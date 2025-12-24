Why Taylor Swift quietly donated $1M after dad’s surgery?

Taylor Swift channels dad’s heart battle into $1M donation

Taylor Swift made a major donation to a heart research center in honor of her father.

As per a recent report by People, the Life of a Showgirl artist donated $1 million to the American Heart Association after her dad, Scott Swift, underwent a quintuple bypass surgery earlier this year.

Taylor made the generous donation, "to advance ongoing scientific research, stronger prevention and treatment efforts, and expanded access to life‑saving care for every community," a press release read.

Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association, said in a statement, “Taylor Swift’s remarkable generosity will create lasting change far beyond its financial value. Her family’s experience with cardiovascular disease is all too common, affecting nearly half of American adults."

"Her commitment to supporting her father will make so many others aware of the need to take their own heart health seriously, strengthen prevention efforts, and improve controllable risk factors—ultimately helping more people live longer, healthier lives," Nancy continued.

While revealing that Taylor has been part of the heart institute, she added, "My hope is that together we can raise our collective heart hands and drive meaningful change against this disease, shaping a healthier future for generations to come."

For those unversed, Taylor's dad had a quintuple bypass surgery back in July, and her close connection to a heart patient apparently led Taylor to donate money for further advancement in the field.