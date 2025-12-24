Jerry O'Connell reveals why teenage daughter dubbed him 'a monster'

Jerry O'Connell reveals dating advice he geave teenage daughter

Jerry O'Connell is guiding his daughters in their dating lives.

Jerry recently appeared on the December 23d episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, and told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos how he feels about his teenage twin daughters — Dolly and Charlie, 16 — starting to date boys.

The Pictionary host, 51, said, "Recently, there was a little bit of heartbreak in our household. And I said to my daughter, ‘Listen, these kind of things happen. Your mom has been wanting to leave me for a very long time," he teased.

"And I said, ‘You know what you have to do now?’ My daughter was like, ‘What?’ ‘You’ve got to go out with his best friend,'" shared the Stand By Me star.

His daughter branded him a "monster," but ultimately came around.

"By the way, my daughter was like, ‘What, you’re a monster, why would you even say that?’ " he continued. "And then slept on it the next day and was like, ‘Uh, dad, I was thinking about what you were saying, and I threw a Snap to his friend. I’ll see what happens. Be open to the universe, right, Dad? Be open to the universe.'"

